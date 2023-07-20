Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Iberdrola Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.20. 54,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,359. The stock has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.65. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.053 per share. This is a positive change from Iberdrola’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBDRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.

