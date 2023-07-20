Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.92.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $255.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.27 and a 12 month high of $255.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

