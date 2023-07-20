Ieq Capital LLC Has $4.54 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,922,000 after purchasing an additional 51,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Cintas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,376,000 after acquiring an additional 32,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $379,291,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $504.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $482.55 and its 200-day moving average is $458.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $370.93 and a 52 week high of $506.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.29.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.