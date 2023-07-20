Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $225.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.55. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

