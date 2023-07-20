Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:ELFree Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

EL stock opened at $190.97 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.05 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

