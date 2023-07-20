Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $747.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $684.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $690.01. The company has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

