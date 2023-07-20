IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 31.94 Per Share

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 31.94 ($0.42) per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $13.26. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IG Group Trading Up 5.7 %

LON IGG opened at GBX 732 ($9.57) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 774.19, a P/E/G ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 682.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 732.57. IG Group has a 1 year low of GBX 632 ($8.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 851 ($11.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Insider Activity at IG Group

In related news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.19), for a total transaction of £8,731.26 ($11,416.40). 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

