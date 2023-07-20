IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.73

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and traded as high as $31.40. IGM Financial shares last traded at $31.40, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

IGM Financial Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

About IGM Financial

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.85%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

