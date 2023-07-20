Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Illumina Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $184.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $179.03 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.03.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.68.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

