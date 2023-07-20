Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,269,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after acquiring an additional 351,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.68.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $184.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.03 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.