Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

IMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3674 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 189.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

