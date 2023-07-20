Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $109.95

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $109.95 and last traded at $109.93, with a volume of 2290276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.02.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

