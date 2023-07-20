Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Up 32.1% in June

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,123,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the June 15th total of 1,606,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,076.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Industrias Peñoles from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Industrias Peñoles alerts:

Industrias Peñoles Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IPOAF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579. Industrias Peñoles has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $16.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal, Base Metal, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

Further Reading

