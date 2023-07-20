Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,168,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,499 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.28% of Ingersoll Rand worth $300,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.9 %

IR opened at $65.72 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average is $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

