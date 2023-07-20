Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,915 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $83.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.32 and a 1-year high of $102.99.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

