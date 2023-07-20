Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Innate Pharma Price Performance

Innate Pharma stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.06. 1,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHA. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innate Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Innate Pharma by 156.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 389.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Innate Pharma

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPHA. SVB Securities upped their target price on Innate Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

