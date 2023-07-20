Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 1.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 68,900.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BATS:PMAR opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.