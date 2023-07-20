Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $0.58 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.96.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,371.71% and a negative return on equity of 97.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
