Insider Selling: Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,902.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.83. 438,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,273. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.99. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $163.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.22.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.20 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,898,000 after purchasing an additional 170,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,646,000 after buying an additional 33,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,606,000 after buying an additional 18,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Atkore by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 776,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,030,000 after acquiring an additional 61,874 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

