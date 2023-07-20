Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $43,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,461,394.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 17th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $43,050.00.
- On Friday, July 14th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $42,750.00.
- On Friday, July 7th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $43,900.00.
- On Tuesday, July 11th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $44,600.00.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $44,300.00.
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $44,250.00.
- On Monday, June 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $74,900.00.
- On Friday, June 23rd, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $73,400.00.
- On Wednesday, June 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $79,700.00.
- On Thursday, June 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00.
ChargePoint Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of CHPT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. 13,190,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,042,681. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 6.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in ChargePoint by 50.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ChargePoint by 35.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in ChargePoint by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,975,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CHPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
