Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $43,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,461,394.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $43,050.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $42,750.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $43,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $44,600.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $44,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $44,250.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $74,900.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $73,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $79,700.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00.

ChargePoint Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CHPT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. 13,190,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,042,681. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 6.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in ChargePoint by 50.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ChargePoint by 35.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in ChargePoint by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,975,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

