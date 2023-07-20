Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Sells 9,796 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 9,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.72, for a total value of $5,571,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,214,448.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,538 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.97, for a total value of $4,175,825.86.

On Friday, July 14th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 8,782 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.19, for a total value of $4,814,204.58.

On Wednesday, July 12th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,766 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.87, for a total value of $4,153,800.42.

On Monday, July 10th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 2,050 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.49, for a total value of $1,058,804.50.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $573.28. The stock had a trading volume of 106,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,752. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $358.00 and a 1 year high of $617.44.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.27 by ($2.56). The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.12 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 63,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,449,000 after buying an additional 24,576 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. RV Capital AG grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RV Capital AG now owns 172,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CACC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

