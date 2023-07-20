Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Chairman Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $5,612,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,866,906.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DRI traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $172.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,686. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.62 and its 200 day moving average is $153.70. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.07 and a 52 week high of $172.82.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRI. Piper Sandler began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.