Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $5,546,260.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $5,546,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $4,882,290.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Andy Fang sold 3,499 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $234,013.12.

On Friday, May 12th, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $4,490,340.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00.

DoorDash stock opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average is $63.38. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 143,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 119,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.48.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

