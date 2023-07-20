Insider Selling: SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) CFO Sells $36,858.69 in Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) CFO Jesus Llorca sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $36,858.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 423,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,719.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SEACOR Marine Stock Down 1.6 %

SEACOR Marine stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $318.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of SEACOR Marine

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SEACOR Marine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEACOR Marine

(Get Free Report)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.