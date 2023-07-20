Instem (LON:INS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $638.72

Shares of Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 638.72 ($8.35) and traded as low as GBX 612 ($8.00). Instem shares last traded at GBX 615 ($8.04), with a volume of 14,728 shares changing hands.

Instem Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 628.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 638.50. The firm has a market cap of £137.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,075.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.52.

About Instem

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

Further Reading

