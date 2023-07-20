Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Intellicheck Price Performance
Shares of IDN opened at $2.65 on Monday. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 10.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 7.6% in the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 53,275 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intellicheck Company Profile
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.
