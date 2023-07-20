Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average is $80.53. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $55.42 and a 52-week high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,742,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,389,000 after purchasing an additional 46,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 26.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,857,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,393,000 after purchasing an additional 383,027 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,694,000 after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

