InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.15

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.15 and last traded at $72.15, with a volume of 133142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.33.
Several research firms recently weighed in on IHG. StockNews.com downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,466.67.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.27.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
