InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.15

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.15 and last traded at $72.15, with a volume of 133142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IHG. StockNews.com downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,466.67.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,067.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 103.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

