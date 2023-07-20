Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Raised to C$33.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Interfor from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of IFP stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,931. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.55. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$19.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42.

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.29) by C($0.39). The business had revenue of C$829.88 million during the quarter. Interfor had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interfor will post 0.1277985 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.10 per share, with a total value of C$69,285.90. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

