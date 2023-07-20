International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE IBM opened at $135.48 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.