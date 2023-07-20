International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.50.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $135.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.64 and its 200 day moving average is $131.84. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.