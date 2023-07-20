Internet Computer 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19.66 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.76 billion and $19.66 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $4.01 or 0.00013494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00046226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00031105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 501,479,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,143,586 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.