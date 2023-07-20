Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Short Interest Down 22.2% in June

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $614,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $63.04. The company had a trading volume of 690,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,125. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.