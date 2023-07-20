Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF comprises 2.2% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC owned approximately 1.41% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 60,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CMDY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,752. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $60.82.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.