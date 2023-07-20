Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,116,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.31.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.58.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.