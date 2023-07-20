Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Increases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $95.60. 396,618 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

