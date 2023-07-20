Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Lowers Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFBC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,748,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,579,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,389,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,814,000 after purchasing an additional 236,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,495,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,913,000 after purchasing an additional 147,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,751,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,899,000 after purchasing an additional 144,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFBC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 22,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.06. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $264.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.