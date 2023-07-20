Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $267,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $352.90. 1,121,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,139. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.26 and its 200-day moving average is $335.36. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $353.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

