Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 855 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.42. 40,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,635. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

