Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.6 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $347.66. 3,144,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,292. The company has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a PE ratio of 95.55, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $358.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.48.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

