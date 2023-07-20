Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Shares Down 1.7%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 3,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

