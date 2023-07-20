Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54,200 shares during the quarter. Invesco comprises approximately 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Invesco worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.78. 441,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,205. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

