Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sets New 52-Week High at $157.78

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $157.78 and last traded at $157.69, with a volume of 523268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.34.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.07. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.2167 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
