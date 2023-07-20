Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sets New 52-Week High at $157.78

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $157.78 and last traded at $157.69, with a volume of 523268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.34.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.07. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.2167 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

