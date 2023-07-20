Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBBQ. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IBBQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.80. 9,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 million, a PE ratio of 85.30 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

