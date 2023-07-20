INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU) Plans GBX 3.85 Dividend

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON:IPU traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 420 ($5.49). 32,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,927. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.09 million, a P/E ratio of -369.03 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 425.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 434.97. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 373.50 ($4.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 495 ($6.47).

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

