Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Stock Holdings Increased by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF comprises 5.7% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,288,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,929,000 after buying an additional 207,733 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 220,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after buying an additional 179,262 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 716,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,774,000 after buying an additional 131,853 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 370.2% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 98,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 77,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 318,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 76,366 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XSVM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.85. 13,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,917. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average is $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $678.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $52.71.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

