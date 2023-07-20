Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Teck Resources (TECK)

Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/20/2023 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2023 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/11/2023 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

7/10/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$72.00 to C$68.00.

7/5/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $48.00.

7/4/2023 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/28/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$72.00.

6/26/2023 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/26/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from C$68.00 to C$67.00.

6/21/2023 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00.

6/18/2023 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/10/2023 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/2/2023 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/25/2023 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.21. 2,457,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,514,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

