Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 20th (ADC, ADSK, AGIL, ALLY, AMPX, ARWR, BAB, BANR, BEEM, BITF)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, July 20th:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $555.00 target price on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $572.00 price target on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.54) target price on the stock.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $14.50 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $410.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $450.00 price target on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 17 ($0.22) price target on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $232.00 target price on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Netcall (LON:NET) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $370.00 price target on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $500.00 price target on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its sector weight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $500.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Nexteq (LON:NXQ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 275 ($3.60) target price on the stock.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on the stock.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $128.00 target price on the stock.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 5,390 ($70.48) target price on the stock.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.