Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 20th (ADC, ADSK, AGIL, ALLY, AMPX, ARWR, BAB, BANR, BEEM, BITF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, July 20th:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $555.00 target price on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $572.00 price target on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.54) target price on the stock.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $14.50 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $410.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $450.00 price target on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 17 ($0.22) price target on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $232.00 target price on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Netcall (LON:NET) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $370.00 price target on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $500.00 price target on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its sector weight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $500.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Nexteq (LON:NXQ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 275 ($3.60) target price on the stock.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on the stock.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $128.00 target price on the stock.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 5,390 ($70.48) target price on the stock.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

