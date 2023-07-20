Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,580,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 14,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 1.0 %

INVH stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $589.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.22%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

