Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVVD. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Invivyd during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Triatomic Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IVVD has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Invivyd in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invivyd from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Invivyd will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.
Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.
