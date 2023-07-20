Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invivyd

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVVD. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Invivyd during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Triatomic Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVVD has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Invivyd in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invivyd from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Invivyd Stock Down 1.5 %

IVVD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. 150,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,352. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. Invivyd has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $147.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.23.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Invivyd will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Invivyd Company Profile

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

